JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Miracle Temple Church of Deliverance in Jackson will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive through for community members on Saturday, May 15.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church’s location at 601 W. Silas Brown Street. Participants who get the vaccine will receive a $35 gas card sponsored by IMS Engineers, Inc.

The second dose will be offered on Saturday, June 5 at the same location.