JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s misdemeanor holding facility that was expected to be ready in August is now expected to be ready in October.

The Northside Sun reported the facility has enough room for about 180 beds. It’s being built on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which is less than a block away from the Jackson Police Department.

Plans for the facility have been in the works for about eight months. City council members said repairs have to be made so the facility meets federal requirements, employees have to be hired to operate the facility and the city and county have to sign a memorandum of understanding.

The newspaper reported the delay was announced by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba during the council’s July 19 meeting. A reason for the delay was not noted.