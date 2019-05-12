Miss. Gov. declares State of Emergency Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant announces "this morning, I signed a State of Emergency Declaration for all the affected areas of recent storms."

"First Responders and MSEMA are on the job this weekend," he added.

News of the governor's decision comes Sunday morning, following the extreme damage from recent severe weather.