Miss. Gov. declares State of Emergency
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant announces "this morning, I signed a State of Emergency Declaration for all the affected areas of recent storms."
"First Responders and MSEMA are on the job this weekend," he added.
News of the governor's decision comes Sunday morning, following the extreme damage from recent severe weather.
