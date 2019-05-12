Local News

Miss. Gov. declares State of Emergency

Posted: May 12, 2019 04:31 PM CDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 04:33 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant announces "this morning, I signed a State of Emergency Declaration for all the affected areas of recent storms."

"First Responders and MSEMA are on the job this weekend," he added.

News of the governor's decision comes Sunday morning, following the extreme damage from recent severe weather.

 

