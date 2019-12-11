Miss Mississippi travels to Connecticut for Miss America 2020 competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s very own Miss Mississippi is heading to Connecticut for the Miss America 2020 competition.

Mary Margaret Hyer won Miss Mississippi in June 2019. Hyer saID she is thoroughly enjoying the new title and being Miss Mississippi has prepared her to take on this new challenge.

“It has been about 6 months of being in this job, that I’ve learned to love so much. It’s expanded my horizons and love for the state of Mississippi. I love Mississippi even more deeply than I ever have before,” said Hyer. “I’m excited to head to the national competition and share that spirit of Mississippi hospitality with the rest of our country and show them what all we have to offer.”

Hyer plans to be in Connecticut for the next nine days. If she advances in the competition, she will stay longer.