JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a missing 32-year-old man.

Officer Sam Brown said Steven B. Schepers was last seen in the area of Beasley Road and Interstate 55 North in Jackson.

Schepers is described as 5’10, weighs 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Jackson Police Special Victims Unit at 701-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).