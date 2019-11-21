Missing adult & two runaway teens: JPD needs help

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing adult and two runaway teens.

The adult is Ellis Cameron Jr., who has been missing since October 2019, was last seen at or around 532 Burns Street in Jackson. He was last wearing blacks pants and a white shirt. Cameron is known to suffer from conditions that may impair his judgment

Ellis Cameron Jr.

The two runaway teens are Marco Sanchez-Perdomo and Densel Renan Dominguez. Both teens have been missing since September 16, 2019. They were last seen at 3409 North State Street, riding in a white SUV.

Densel Renan Dominguez.

Marco Sanchez-Perdomo

Anyone with information about these missing people should contact Detective Sharon Jordan of Jackson Police Department at 601-960-2328.