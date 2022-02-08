BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

They said 78-year-old Amile Degeneres is six feet tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen in Louisiana on Saturday, February 5. The last contact with him was through his phone around 10:30 p.m. when he said he was about to cross the Mississippi state line.

Police said he left Brookhaven in a green 1996 Chevy pickup with tag #U08999. Anyone with information about Degeneres can call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)-833-2424.