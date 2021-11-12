Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Natchez boy

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old Natchez boy.

Investigators said Javari M. Blanton was last seen on Monday, November 8 before school in Vidalia, Louisiana. They said he has not returned to his Natchez home. Blanton was last seen in a white Nissan Altima and was traveling in an unknown direction.

If you know where Blanton is located, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.