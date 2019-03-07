The search for Danielle Nipper continues, possibly sighted
Danielle Nipper was last seen January 24, 2019
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The search for Danielle Nipper continues.
Nipper was last seen by her family on Jan. 24, 2019.
Officers were called to a nearby home Ranger Road early Thursday morning where there was a reported sighting Nipper.
Hinds County Sherriff's officials and the Mississippi Department of Corrections were searching the area with tracking dogs throughout the morning.
Nipper was not found.
