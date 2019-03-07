Local News

The search for Danielle Nipper continues, possibly sighted

Danielle Nipper was last seen January 24, 2019

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 05:16 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The search for Danielle Nipper continues. 

Nipper was last seen by her family on Jan. 24, 2019.

Officers were called to a nearby home Ranger Road early Thursday morning where there was a reported sighting Nipper.

Hinds County Sherriff's officials and the Mississippi Department of Corrections were searching the area with tracking dogs throughout the morning. 

Nipper was not found. 

