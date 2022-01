TUESDAY: As high pressure slides to the east, winds will shift to a southerly direction today which will help us warm up. Afternoon high temperatures will be a little above normal for mid-January, in the lower 60s. With increasing humidity in the mid levels of the atmosphere, some clouds will mix in with the sun after lunchtime.

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week, with afternoon temperatures rising to the 70s ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will swing through Central Mississippi late Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours, and will bring us our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a low LEVEL 1 "MARGINAL" severe risk, mainly for gusty winds, but a brief spin-up can't be ruled out. Heavy rainfall will also be possible, with 1 to 3 inches causing localized flooding concerns.