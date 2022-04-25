JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are working to find a missing 21-year-old Jackson State University (JSU) student.

Jackson State campus police said the Kamilah Fipps was recently seen 13 hours away in Virginia. Surveillance cameras recorded her at a local ice cream shop in Richmond.

Kamilah’s mother, Vicky Fipps, said her daughter used her debit card to buy a one-way bus ticket from Jackson to New York. She said they’re using what little information they have to find her daughter.

“We got on the phone and called the ice cream place. We asked, ‘Do you have video surveillance?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, we have video.’ And he was like, ‘Well, I’m going to send you a picture, and you let me know, is this your daughter?’ Because he said, ‘You know, if it was mine, I would want someone to do the same for me.’ So he sent me a picture, and the picture is her,” said Vicky Fipps.

“Her mother has made it to Richmond, Virginia, as of yesterday. She has filed a missing person report with the Richmond Police Department. We are thankful, and we are grateful for the help that Richmond PD has provided for the help with this investigation to locate Ms. Fipps,” said JSU Police Chief Herman Horton.

Kamilah’s family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Kamilah, contact the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-4105.