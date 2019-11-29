Missing man found dead in Mississippi’s Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – A body found in a vehicle off Highway 45 Alternate in Mississippi has been identified as a missing Starkville man.

The Commercial Dispatch reports Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed 31-year-old Richard “Cory” Baughn was found by Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday. He was in his car in a wooded area off the highway near the Highway 82 bypass.

Baughn’s family reported him missing to Starkville Police earlier this month. He was last seen leaving an apartment on Nov. 12.

Merchant did not immediately release Baughn’s cause of death but said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

An investigation continues.