Missing Persons Alert issued for 57-year-old Adams County man

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced a Missing Persons Alert has been issued for a 57-year-old man.

Investigators said Marvin Gatlin Sr. was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 7. He was driving a 1995 maroon Chevy Blazer. Gatlin was last seen wearing a camo hat, black shirt and green military style pants.

If you know where Gatlin is located, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-442-8333.