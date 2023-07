VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man, who was reported missing, was found dead near a home on Second Avenue.

The Vicksburg Post reported the many was identified as 53-year-old Leroy Early. A Silver Alert was issued for him on Sunday, July 2.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said Early’s cause of death was heat exhaustion.

He was last seen in the 200 block of Second Avenue on Saturday, July 1.