BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found dead at a Brookhaven motel Wednesday morning. The Natchez Democrat reported the woman was found after a welfare check brought authorities to the Motel 6.

Brookhaven police received a call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to find a missing person. Her vehicle was spotted at the motel, and her body was found inside.

Authorities said the woman has been identified, but her name has not been released at this time.