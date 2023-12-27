SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman who was reported missing was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds in Mississippi.

Simpson County deputies said Tazah Hosey was reported missing by her father on Christmas Eve. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, deputies discovered Hosey’s body in a vehicle on Paul Kennedy Road just outside of the City of Magee.

Hosey’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone who saw her between Saturday, December 23 and Sunday, December 24 can contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).