JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Copiah County woman who was reported missing was found fatally struck by a car in Jackson.

Officials with the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reported 66-year-old Donna Jean Neal missing on Thursday, March 9. They said she was last seen on Tuesday, March 7.

CCSO officials said Neal’s body was found in Jackson on Wednesday, March 8. They said she had been hit by a car. She was identified by her fingerprints.

Her death is being investigated by the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department.