PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman was the area.

Deputies said Kalli Francis Monceret was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, July 6. She has been described as five feet and eight inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kalli Francis Monceret, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Anyone with information about Monceret can call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767 or Central Dispatch at (601)-783-2323.