Mississippi 13-year-old girl accused of stabbing older teen

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl for stabbing an older teen earlier this week, authorities said.

Two girls were reportedly fighting Monday night and the 13-year-old got in between them and allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old girl, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said, The Natchez Democrat reported.

The stabbing victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, he said.

The 13-year-old girl faces charges of aggravated assault. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The names of the injured teenager and the suspect were not released because of their age.

Daughtry commended those who told investigators what happened.

“In this case, citizens were involved in telling us what happened and we were able to make the arrest within a few hours of it happening,” he said.