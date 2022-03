PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi 811 will host a blood drive on Thursday, April 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The drive will be held at Mississippi 811 located at 200 Country Place Parkway in Pearl.

Donors will need to complete a donor history portion before donation on the Mississippi Blood Service website.

To make an appointment, click here. All donors receive a $10 Chic-Fil-A gift card.