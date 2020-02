JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi fetal heartbeat law was back in court on Thursday.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, its litigation team went before a federal appeals court, arguing to block Mississippi’s 6-week abortion ban.

The law, which effectively bans all abortions at around six-weeks, has already been blocked by a circuit court judge.

Our litigation team is in court today arguing to block Mississippi's 6-week abortion ban.



A panel of three judges on that court already struck down the state's 15-week ban, and this is an even more extreme attempt to restrict abortion access in the state. — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) February 6, 2020

The same federal appeals court has already struck down Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.