YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Achievement School District (mASD) will host a job fair on Saturday, June 4.

The event will be held at McCoy Elementary School Cafetorium from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Organizers said interviews, hiring decisions, fingerprinting, and onboarding may be done on the spot.

Those who wish to attend can contact Dr. Sametra Brown, director of Human Capital and Talent Management, at sbrown@masd.k12.ms.us or (662) 746-2125 for more information.