JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo will take place August 5-7 on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Farmers will have the opportunity to find everything on their list of needed equipment at the Expo, which will be headquartered in the Mississippi Trade Mart building. For landowners and wildlife managers planning to plant warm-season food plots, vendors will be available to supply their needs.

Farm equipment dealers will be on hand to present their latest wares in terms of combines, tractors and accessories that farmers need to bring in that corn, cotton or soybean crop.