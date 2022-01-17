Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo to take place in February

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo will come to Jackson February 11-13, 2022.

The event will take place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds during the first weekend of the Dixie National Rodeo. The Expo will display items related to hunting, fishing and agriculture.

The following times for the Expo are listed below:

Friday, February 11- 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 12 – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 13 – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Kids 12 & under get in free)

Tickets are available the day of the event and at the door only. The prices are listed below: