JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Pumpkin Adventure is back at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson.

The event will be held on October 11-14, 18-21 and 25-28. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with extended hours for family days on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Museum’s Pumpkin Adventure will include a hayride around the museum grounds and Small Town, Miss., a complimentary snack of cookies and milk, a self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery, two corn pits to play in, a straw maze and a small pumpkin of choice to take home. The General Store will also be open for visitors.

Admission price for the annual Pumpkin Adventure is $10.00 per person. Children age 1 and under are admitted free of charge. Concessions are available for purchase on Saturdays during this event.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum is located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.