JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will celebrate its 40th birthday with a fun event that families can enjoy.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson says the museum opened to the public in 1983. Since then, visitors have enjoyed tours, exhibits and events at the location.

“We are excited to celebrate this incredible milestone of 40 years educating the public on Mississippi’s rich agricultural heritage,” said Gipson. “Mark your calendars for this historic and entertaining event.”

In addition to all the usual exhibits, festivities for this event will feature the Dixieland Old Engine and Agricultural Club’s display of antique engines and other agricultural tools, and much more that the entire family can enjoy.

Living History Presenters from around the country will be dressed in period clothing and interacting with museum visitors as Small Town Mississippians comes to life. The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum has partnered with several organizations who will assist in providing 40 unique experiences across the museum grounds that visitors can enjoy.

Amie Clark, educational and interpreter for the Ag Museum, says this is the first year they are throwing an event to celebrate the museum’s birthday. The museum will offer cupcakes to attendees while supplies last.

“We are super excited. We just want everyone to come out and learn more about where they come from,” said Clark.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. In honor of the museum’s birthday, admission will be $4 per person.