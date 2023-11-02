JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the 2023 Harvest Festival November 7-11 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

Admission is $8 per person for ages three and up.

“I encourage the public to take advantage of this beautiful fall weather and attend the annual Harvest Fest at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.). “This unique event teaches generations about the importance of agriculture and its historic relevance to our state. Visitors can experience the traditional operations of days gone by at the cotton gin, sawmill and blacksmith shop, as well as children’s activities, ag exhibitions and so much more.”

In addition to all the usual exhibits, live demonstrations throughout the museum grounds will give visitors a glimpse of Mississippi’s past and show the impact agriculture has made within the state. Displays inside the Heritage Center gallery allow visitors to see how agriculture has changed throughout the years from the methods and equipment used in farming with horses and mules to the invention of tractors.

Train, carousel and wagon rides will be available each day for $1 per rider. Saturday only, visitors will see a special display of antique tractors and hit-and-miss engines.