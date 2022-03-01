JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the annual Spring Farm Days. The event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, through Saturday, March 5, 2022. Admission is $7 per adult and $5 for ages 3-17.

“I want to invite the public to come out for the upcoming Spring Farm Days at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “This outdoor event is a celebration of agriculture and farmstead living, and it offers a unique glimpse of life on a farm along with several activities the entire family can enjoy.”

Visitors can explore the grounds and various exhibits to learn about farming, gardening, forestry and more. The Children’s Barnyard will also be open, and includes a variety of animals like chickens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats, horses and cows.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.