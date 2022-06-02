JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Mississippi airports received a total of $888,557 in grants from the United States Department of Transportation.

The following airports received the funding:

John Bell Williams Airport – $450,000

Grenada Municipal Airport – $239,229 (Seal Runway Pavement, Surface Pavement Joints and Rehabilitate Runway)

Yazoo County Airport – $144,000 (Update Airport Master Plan or Study)

Vicksburg Municipal Airport – $55,328 (Rehabilitate Runway)

The grant for John Bell Williams Airport was awarded to Hinds Community College to reconstruct runway lighting at the airport.