JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Mississippi airports received a total of $888,557 in grants from the United States Department of Transportation.
The following airports received the funding:
- John Bell Williams Airport – $450,000
- Grenada Municipal Airport – $239,229 (Seal Runway Pavement, Surface Pavement Joints and Rehabilitate Runway)
- Yazoo County Airport – $144,000 (Update Airport Master Plan or Study)
- Vicksburg Municipal Airport – $55,328 (Rehabilitate Runway)
The grant for John Bell Williams Airport was awarded to Hinds Community College to reconstruct runway lighting at the airport.