JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium celebrated the addition of its new mobile marine unit to the Aquarium in Motion’s fleet.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, June 21 at Operation Shoestring in Jackson. After the ribbon-cutting, children from the Operation Shoestring summer camp programs were invited to experience the mobile classroom and interacted with some of Mississippi Aquarium’s ambassador animals.

Since 2020, Mississippi Aquarium’s Ford Transit van, also received in part through donations from Trustmark, has traveled more than 10,000 miles in furtherance of the Aquarium’s outreach program, Aquarium in Motion.

The program aims to bring unique and immersive programs to communities throughout the state of Mississippi. The mobile marine unit has a built-in sound system for on-mic presentations, concession-style windows, a digital flatscreen for presentations and is accessible for students of all abilities.

“We’re excited to expand our program throughout Mississippi so we can participate in even more of the 120 community programs held annually,” said Meredith Horn, Mississippi Aquarium’s vice president of guest experience and education. “These events allow us to remind the citizens of Mississippi we are the state’s aquarium and that we are here to provide them with educational opportunities about local environments and conservation.”