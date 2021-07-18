Mississippi Art Museum hosts 2021 Japan Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Art Museum hosted its first ever Japan Fest on Sunday.

Organizers said they want to introduce Japanese culture to people living in the capital city. People were able to learn about the country’s customs and experience live Japanese Entertainment.

Leaders with the museum said the turnout double their expectations.

“There wasn’t a lot of Japanese cultural presence in Jackson, and we kind of just wanted to increase that presence for those of us who are interested in learning more about Japanese culture and those who know about Japanese culture and want to be be able to share their interest in others,” said volunteer manager Stephen Uwaezuoke.

The volunteer manager said he is planning to organize Japanese cultural fests in the future after seeing the success of the event.