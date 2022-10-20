JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) in Jackson partnered with the Center for Art and Public Exchange (CAPE) and Pike School of Art to celebrate Forward by Charles Edward Williams.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a listening session of Forward, which is a seven-track audio album with interviews and original music featuring an interactive community engagement project that considered race relations in the early 1900s.

The album will be featured during the Mississippi Museum of Art’s (MMA) Museum After Hours program from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.

Williams donated the album to MMA in July 2021, which he conducted in McComb. Williams also researched the history of McComb as a railroad town and the scene of protest and violence leading up to and during the Civil Rights Movement.

“Through a tumultuous year, Charles was able to produce an original, organic, and one-of-a-kind album that is a composite of his process,” stated CAPE’s director Monique Davis.

Davis said Forward is just the beginning for Charles.

“Even from another state, we were able to engage the community in collaborative exploration about McComb, and it’s past and present producing art that builds deeper understanding and honors personal truths,” she said.

Attendees will also be able to participate in artmaking, gallery tours, outdoor games, and a film screening.