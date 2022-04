JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storytellers from across the state joined together for a night of recognition.

The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters (MAB) hosted the Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Gala at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson.

People from various news mediums waited to see who would win across numerous categories.

WJTV 12 News won first place in breaking news and achievement, second place in breaking weather and third place in feature story and investigative reporting.