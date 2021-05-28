Mississippi Attorney General investigating sexual abuse case involving Amory High teacher

AMORY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is seeking information in support of an open investigation into Amory High School teacher of 20 years, Toshemie Wilson.

Toshemie Wilson, 45, was arrested and charged with child exploitation following the execution of a search warrant. He was given a $250,000 bond by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis.

According to Attorney General, Wilson posted bond, but he has been restricted from contacting any children or any victims.

“A great teacher can have a profound impact on their students’ lives. But, when a teacher exploits the trust gained from their students, the enduring trauma can be significant,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

If you have information about this case, or if you are a victim in need of assistance, you are urged to call (833) 830-TIPS or email AgoTips@ago.ms.gov.