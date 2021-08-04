Mississippi Baptist Medical Center limits visitations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson will limit visitation for the safety of patients, visitors and employees against COVID-19.

No patients will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests. The hospital will only allow visitors with the following restrictions:

Inpatients and emergency department patients may have one designated visitor.

Patients undergoing surgery or a procedure may have one support person to accompany them.

OB patients may have one support system to support them.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have two visitors who must be a parent or legal guardian.

Minor parents may have two parents or legal guardians as visitors.

Visitors must be 17 years age or older.

Non COVID-positive patients at the end of my life may have a limited number of visitors who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Masks and social distancing are also required for those inside the hospital.