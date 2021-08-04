Mississippi Baptist Medical Center limits visitations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson will limit visitation for the safety of patients, visitors and employees against COVID-19.
No patients will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests. The hospital will only allow visitors with the following restrictions:
- Inpatients and emergency department patients may have one designated visitor.
- Patients undergoing surgery or a procedure may have one support person to accompany them.
- OB patients may have one support system to support them.
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have two visitors who must be a parent or legal guardian.
- Minor parents may have two parents or legal guardians as visitors.
- Visitors must be 17 years age or older.
- Non COVID-positive patients at the end of my life may have a limited number of visitors who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
Masks and social distancing are also required for those inside the hospital.