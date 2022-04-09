JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Baptist Medical Center will host the 6th annual Hearts & Club golf tournament on Monday, April 11.

The event will benefit Baptist Heart and Baptist Outpatient Cardiac Rehab Center. Over 100 golfers and volunteers will attend. Proceeds will help purchase lifesaving medical equipment for cardiac patients. Last year, proceeds of the event funded two stationary bikes for the Outpatient Cardiac Rehab Center.

The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. at The Country Club of Jackson at 345 St. Andrews Street in Jackson.