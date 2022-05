JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Boychoir will present its Summer Tour Kickoff Concert on Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be at the Lighthouse Ministries Church in Jackson.

After this concert, the choir will tour beginning on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, across the Panhandle of Florida, on to Orlando, and finish in Hattiesburg on July 2, 2022.

The concert is free and open to the public.