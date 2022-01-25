TOUGALOO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Boychoir will host its first Male Honor Choir, UNA VOCE in Tougaloo.

Music from the Festival Choir, Tougaloo College Men’s Singers and Copiah-Lincoln Community College Men’s Singers will be performed at the finale concert. Ken Berg of the Birmingham Boys Choir will be the festival clinician.

The concert will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5 at Woodworth Chapel on the Tougaloo College campus in Jackson.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased here or at the door.