JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old boy from Yazoo City was granted a wish of a lifetime on Tuesday.

Make-A-Wish announced Kabrien Kyles was granted his wish of being an Atlanta Braves player.

Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center partnered with Make-A-Wish Mississippi to help make Kyles’ dream a reality.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February 2022. Although he has gone though rigorous amounts of chemotherapy treatment over the last year, Kyles remains positive.

“Feel good. Just having everybody come out here for me, for my Make-A-Wish, and it just feels good,’ he said.

“He’s in remission with his cancer, and he gets to have his Make-A-Wish granted. He loves baseball, he loves the Braves, so this is really special for him,” said Kyles’ mother, Kaneilia Williams.

Kyles will fly out to Atlanta next week where he will attend a game and be part of the team. He will also get to meet some of his favorite players.