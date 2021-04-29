Mississippi Braves to operate at full capacity for 2021 season

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Braves announced that Trustmark Park will operate at 100 percent capacity during the 2021 season. The new change will take effect at the season opener game on Tuesday, May 4.

“After careful consultation with the Governor’s office, the Atlanta Braves, and Major League Baseball, we are pleased to announce that Trustmark Park will be open to 100% seating capacity beginning on Tuesday for our long-awaited 2021 Opening Day,” said Mississippi Braves vice president and general manager Pete Laven.

Braves officials said stadium COVID-19 protocols will remain in place to ensure the health and safety of fans, players, coaches and employees. Revisions to the seating capacity or other health and safety measures will also be subject to continuous review throughout the season.