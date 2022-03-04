RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA) will hold a signature drive in Ridgeland on Saturday March 12, 2022 and Sunday, March 13, 2022 to assist residents who would like the city to participate in the Medical Cannabis program.

According to Section 30 of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, the governing authorities of a municipality or board of supervisors of a county shall provide a notice in accordance with the Open Meetings Act of its intent to opt-out of the program.

Ward 6 Alderman Wesley Hamblin announced on Tuesday, March 1 that Ridgeland`s decision to opt-out and inhibit storefronts and transactions within the city limits. However, the citizens of Ridgeland possess the ability to file a petition of referendum to overturn the decision.