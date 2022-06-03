JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills.

“We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They can feel seen, they can feel heard, and ask all the questions that they really need,” explained Charity Bruce, Consumer Protection Staff Attorney for Mississippi Center for Justice.

All services provided include will drafting, expungement assistance, financial literacy education, foreclosure prevention, health law education and voter registration.

For will assistance, neighbors must provide a list of properties to be distributed in the will and prospective beneficiaries, contact information for those beneficiaries or agents, and a copy of a driver’s license or a state-issued ID.

For expungement assistance, neighbors must provide an Indictment sentencing order and discharge order if applicable. For assistance with misdemeanor offenses, neighbors must provide an abstract of the court record.

The Mississippi Center for Justice offers these services year-round. The center also travels throughout the state to help others who may be in need.

The clinic will be open until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at the Mississippi Urban League.