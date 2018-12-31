Mississippi Children's Museum hosting annual New Year's Eve celebration
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Children's Museum will hosted its Noon Year's Eve Celebration.
The annual family friendly event celebrates the new year with activities including crafts, music and a countdown to noon rocket launch.
The event begins at 9:00 a.m.
Admission is $10 per person.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
