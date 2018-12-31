Local News

Mississippi Children's Museum hosting annual New Year's Eve celebration

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 07:40 AM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 05:33 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Children's Museum will hosted its Noon Year's Eve Celebration. 

The annual family friendly event celebrates the new year with activities including crafts, music and a countdown to noon rocket launch.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m.

Admission is $10 per person.


 

