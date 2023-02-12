JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum held its annual “Ignite the Night” fundraiser on Saturday, February 11.

This year’s fundraiser theme was “The Love of Fun.” The event helps the museum raise funds to build and maintain its yearly children’s exhibits.

Those at the fundraiser were able to enjoy live pianos, take part in silent auction and test their luck with “chocolate heartbreak,” chocolate hearts with pieces of jewelry inside.

Organizers say the event is a night for the adults to have fun at the children’s museum.

“Every time a child walks through our doors, the experience that they have cost $23 dollars. We know that we can’t charge that amount and meet our mission. So, fundraisers like this allow us to bridge the gap in our operational costs so that we can have a first-class museum and amazing exhibits for all the children in our state,” said Emily Hoff, executive director of the museum.

“If you’re not here, you’re missing a fabulous party and an even more fabulous cause to continue all the beautiful parts of the museum and just the daily operations and the wonderful social programs that the museum has to offer,” said Darrell Wilson, a member of the “Ignite the Night” committee.

The museum will be hosting its Dr. Seuss’ Silly Birthday Celebration on February 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite Dr. Seuss character.