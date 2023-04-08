JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted its annual Bunnies and Butterflies event.

It’s one of their many events that kick off the Spring season. Children were able to pet and interact with award-winning bunnies, 3D print and engineer a butterfly, play pollination games and more while learning about the aspects of spring.

Outside of their regular exhibits, the museum hosted an Easter egg hunt. Each egg was filled with specific instructions, leading them to the next clue in the springtime adventure.

“It’s a day that’s intended to celebrate springtime, to celebrate outdoor play, to celebrate just a love for nature. Obviously, it’s called Bunnies and Butterflies, so we have bunnies here. We have lots of arts and crafts activities, butterfly activities, teaching the children just about outdoor spaces, gardening, pollination. It’s also a really educational experience, as well,” said Mississippi Children’s Museum Director of Education Monique Ealey.

The museum will be closed on Sunday in observance of the Easter holiday. Regular hours will resume Monday for Magic Monday.