JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum hosted their first Youth Summit Luncheon on Friday, April 15 for students around the state of Mississippi.

Organizers believe that hosting this summit will help students learn the importance of planning for after graduation, whether they choose to go to college or enter in the workforce. Organizers also wanted to host a event that was open to not just younger children but all ages of youth.

The theme for the Youth Summit Luncheon was ‘Excellence Unleashed.’ Students were given the opportunity to interact with 20 different companies and Mississippi colleges & universities. Students were also given the opportunity to attend a breakout session and panel discussion focusing on leadership and social emotional health.

The panelists covered topics on leadership, college readiness, excellence, and resiliency.

“I think the main thing I want to get across to them is that anything is possible if you work hard,” said Nora Miller, president of the Mississippi University for Women.

“It’s very important we can come and really teach our youth on a more interpersonal basis,” said Thomas Hudson, president of Jackson State University. “This is a great way to hear it directly from the source to hear it from your area college presidents.”

Leaders at the Mississippi Children’s Museum plan to make the Youth Summit Luncheon an annual event to be held every April.