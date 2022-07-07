JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The event will be held at the Mississippi Children’s Museum and will be from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

This year’s theme will be a Hawaiian theme, and participants are encouraged to wear their best Hawaiian attire such as hula skirts and leis.

Leaders of the MCM will have many activities for participants to interact such as arts and crafts and watermelon explosions. Participants will be able to take pictures with the Hawaiian theme.

The event will also have special guest author Cindy Bell. She will lead book readings from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Her book will also be available for purchase in the MCM gift shop.

The MCM is expecting a major turnout as they encourage the youth to come join for the last luau before school is back in session.