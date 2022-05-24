JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) and MCM partners will host Neon Night on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The event will be held at the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson from 8:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Organizers said the event benefits MCM’s endeavors to promote literacy and programs as this is a signature summer fundraising event.

Participants are invited to dress-up in glowing necklaces, rings, and bracelets as they enjoy the glowing lights and electrifying music in the MCM venue.

Snacks and specialty drinks will also be served to guests throughout the night.

This event is free, but donations will be accepted. To donate towards this event, click here.