JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) and Barksdale Reading Institute (BRI) will host a ribbon cutting on Thursday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. to unveil a new traveling exhibit, Rocky’s House.

The exhibit promotes the literacy campaign Talk from the Start and its mission to raise awareness that talking to and with children from birth is essential to learning to read.

Rocky’s House introduces caregivers and children to a cast of characters representing the diverse population of Mississippi, Rocky’s Friends. Along with Rocky, they guide guests through three primary methods of language and literacy development: playing, talking, and reading.

Visitors will learn about these methods and have a chance to play them into practice.

“Our museum is committed to developing innovative programs that address the needs of Mississippi’s children and set them on the path to success,” said MCM’s President and CEO, Susan Garrard. “Struggles with literacy are among the biggest challenges that our children face. This project is an unprecedented opportunity to partner with an acclaimed educational institution, The Barksdale Reading Institute, to create resources that will raise awareness and positively impact children and families in our state.”

The Talk from the Start Campaign and its companion project, the Rocky’s House traveling exhibit, have been made possible through funding by the W. K. Kellogg Foundation.