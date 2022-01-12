Mississippi Children’s Museum to host the Storytelling Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host the Storytelling Festival on Saturday, January 15.

Event coordinators said the event is an artistic, literacy adventure that celebrates the art of storytelling in many forms. Special guests like storyteller Sherry Norfolk, inventor Martin Jue, dancer Niketa Pechan and art journalist Linda Curtin will present.

About the special guests:

Sherry Norfolk – Storyteller and teaching artist who leads professional development workshops. Norfolk will conduct workshops at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Martin Jue – Founder of MFJ, the largest producer of HAM radios in the world. Jue will speak at 11:00 a.m. at the WonderBox exhibit.

Niketa Pechan – First-generation Jamaican-American who moved to Jackson four years ago. Pechan will conduct a Kukuwa African Dance fitness class at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The events are included with general admission tickets or a museum membership.